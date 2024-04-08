In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom SX engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. V-Strom SX vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom sx R15 v4 Brand Suzuki Yamaha Price ₹ 2.12 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 32 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 155 cc Power 26.5 PS PS 18.4 PS PS