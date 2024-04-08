In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
V-Strom SX engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
V-Strom SX vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom sx
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|55.20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|26.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS