In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom SX engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. V-Strom SX vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom sx Mt-15 Brand Suzuki Yamaha Price ₹ 2.12 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Mileage 32 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 155 cc Power 26.5 PS PS 18.4 PS PS