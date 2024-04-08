In 2024 Suzuki V-Strom SX or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
V-Strom SX engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
V-Strom SX vs MT-15 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom sx
|Mt-15
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.12 Lakhs
|₹ 1.67 Lakhs
|Mileage
|32 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|26.5 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS