V-Strom SX vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom sx Mt-15
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 2.12 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Mileage32 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power26.5 PS PS18.4 PS PS

V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹2.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
249 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76.0 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,2251,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,11,6001,67,200
RTO
18,92813,376
Insurance
13,69711,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2494,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

