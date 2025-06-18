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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 800 DE vs Tiger 900

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 800 de Tiger 900
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 11.01 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage22.7 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity776 cc888 cc
Power84.3 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
2345 mm-
Wheelbase
1570 mm1556 mm
Height
1310 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
855 mm820 mm
Width
975 mm930 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Speed
205 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
70 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
78 Nm @ 6800 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
776 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,23,93715,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
11,00,76314,40,000
RTO
88,0611,15,200
Insurance
35,11340,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,30734,296

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