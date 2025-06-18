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HomeCompare BikesV-Strom 800 DE vs Bonneville Speedmaster

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE vs Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Bonneville Speedmaster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V-strom 800 de Bonneville speedmaster
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 11.01 Lakhs₹ 12.85 Lakhs
Mileage22.7 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity776 cc1200 cc
Power84.3 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Speedmaster
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
Icon Edition
₹12.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L12 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Length
2345 mm-
Wheelbase
1570 mm1500 mm
Height
1310 mm1055 mm
Kerb Weight
232 kg-
Saddle Height
855 mm705 mm
Width
975 mm910 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
205 kmph161 kmph
Max Power
84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
70 mm80 mm
Max Torque
78 Nm @ 6800 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
776 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMono-shock RSU with linkage and preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel ModeSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed stainless steel 2 into 2 twin-skin exhaust system with chromed stainless silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.3, Trail - 91.4 mm, Immobiliser - Immobiliser transponder built into the key, Rider Focused Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,23,93714,25,804
Ex-Showroom Price
11,00,76312,85,000
RTO
88,0611,02,800
Insurance
35,11338,004
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,30730,646

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