Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKatana vs Tiger 900

Suzuki Katana vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹13.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Displacement
999 cc888 cc
No of Cylinders
43
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Ignition
Electronic ignition-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Bore
73.4 mm78 mm
Stroke
59 mm61.9 mm
Compression Ratio
12.2 : 111.27:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,09,07715,28,506
Ex-Showroom Price
13,61,00013,70,000
RTO
1,08,8801,09,600
Insurance
39,19735,206
Accessories Charges
013,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,43532,853

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
    Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details
    20 Dec 2023
    Triumph is only offering the Tiger 900 in two variants only.
    2023 Triumph Tiger 900 launched at 13.95 lakh, is more powerful than before
    2 Nov 2023
    Prices are yet to be disclosed for the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 range, while deliveries will begin in March next year
    India Bike Week 2023: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally Pro showcased, deliveries in March next year
    8 Dec 2023
    From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
    5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
    Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
    1 Dec 2021
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     