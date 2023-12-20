In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less