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HomeCompare BikesKatana [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660

Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2026 Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
Katana [2022-2025] vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Katana [2022-2025] Tiger sport 660
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 13.61 Lakhs₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl-
Engine Capacity999 cc660 cc
Power152.27 PS PS81 PS @ 10250 rpm

Filters
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Right Side View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L17.2 L
Length
2130 mm2071 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm1418 mm
Height
1100 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
217 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm835 mm
Width
820 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
240 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
59.0 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 9250 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
999 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 Degree firing order
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm74.04 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped-
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,09,07710,53,268
Ex-Showroom Price
13,61,0009,45,000
RTO
1,08,88075,600
Insurance
39,19732,668
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,43522,638

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