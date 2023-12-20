In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less