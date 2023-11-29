Saved Articles

Suzuki Katana vs Triumph Speed Twin

In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Speed Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line fourLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Displacement
999 cc1200 cc
No of Cylinders
42
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Ignition
Electronic ignition-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Bore
73.4 mm97.6 mm
Stroke
59 mm80 mm
Compression Ratio
12.2 : 111.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,09,07712,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
13,61,00011,09,000
RTO
1,08,88088,720
Insurance
39,19735,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,43526,501

    Latest News

    Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
    Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
    29 Nov 2023
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is one of the most illustrious cars in Yohan Poonawalla's collection that's already filled with some of the exotic machines from across the world
    Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla brings home the Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed. Check out its jaw-dropping price
    23 Dec 2023
    The Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle that Triumph makes.
    Triumph Speed 400's introductory pricing to end on 31'st December. Check new price
    19 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
    27 Jan 2021
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
