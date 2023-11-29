In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Katana engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively.
Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours.
The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
