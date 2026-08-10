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HomeCompare BikesKatana [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 1200 X

Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Katana [2022-2025] vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Katana [2022-2025] Scrambler 1200 x
BrandSuzukiTriumph
Price₹ 13.61 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1200 cc
Power152.27 PS PS90 PS PS

Filters
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 l
Length
2130 mm-
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm1525 mm
Height
1100 mm1185 mm
Kerb Weight
217 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm820 mm
Width
820 mm834 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
240 kmph210 kmph
Max Power
152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
59.0 mm80 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 9250 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Displacement
999 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line fourLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm97.6 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist SystemExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,09,07713,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
13,61,00012,43,000
RTO
1,08,88099,440
Insurance
39,19737,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,43529,656

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