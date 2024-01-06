In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less