In 2024 Suzuki Katana or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS @ 6100 rpm & 106 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 21.7 kmpl.