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HomeCompare BikesKatana [2022-2025] vs V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

In 2026 Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Katana [2022-2025] vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Katana [2022-2025] V-strom 800 de
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 13.61 Lakhs₹ 11.01 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl22.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc776 cc
Power152.27 PS PS84.3 PS PS

Filters
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
STD OBD-2B 2025
₹11.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L20 L
Length
2130 mm2345 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1570 mm
Height
1100 mm1310 mm
Kerb Weight
217 kg232 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm855 mm
Width
820 mm975 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
240 kmph205 kmph
Max Power
152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm84.3 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
59.0 mm70 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 9250 rpm78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc776 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four4-stroke, 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm84 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist SystemSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Gravel Mode
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,09,07712,23,937
Ex-Showroom Price
13,61,00011,00,763
RTO
1,08,88088,061
Insurance
39,19735,113
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,43526,307

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