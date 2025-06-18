In 2026 Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] or Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power & torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm respectively. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl.
Katana [2022-2025] vs V-Strom 800 DE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Katana [2022-2025]
|V-strom 800 de
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 13.61 Lakhs
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|22.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|776 cc
|Power
|152.27 PS PS
|84.3 PS PS