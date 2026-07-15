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HomeCompare BikesKatana [2022-2025] vs Hayabusa

Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Katana [2022-2025] vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Katana [2022-2025] Hayabusa
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 13.61 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1340 cc
Power152.27 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2130 mm2180 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1480 mm
Height
1100 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
217 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm800 mm
Width
820 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
240 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
59.0 mm65 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 9250 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
73.4 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil dampedInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil dampedLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist SystemSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,09,07718,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
13,61,00016,90,000
RTO
1,08,8801,35,200
Insurance
39,19744,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,43540,184

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