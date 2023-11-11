In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less