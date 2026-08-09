In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Intruder vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS