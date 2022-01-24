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HomeCompare BikesIntruder vs FZS 25

Suzuki Intruder vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Intruder vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Fzs 25
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc249 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L14 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2130 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg154 kg
Height
1095 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm795 mm
Width
805 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Cruiser BikesSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,39,300
RTO
13,62611,674
Insurance
8,66410,087
Accessories Charges
2003,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2023,546

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