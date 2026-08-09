In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Intruder vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS