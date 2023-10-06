Saved Articles

Suzuki Intruder vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
56 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,42,800
RTO
13,62611,794
Insurance
8,66413,053
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2023,603

    Latest News

    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
    2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
    7 Apr 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    Yamaha Augur premium scooter gets a sharp and contoured look.
    Yamaha Aerox influenced Augur premium scooter launches in this country
    9 Jan 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     