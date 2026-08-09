In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Intruder vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Gt5
|Brand
|Suzuki
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours