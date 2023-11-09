In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Vida V1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 Price starts at 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, V1 engine makes power & torque 6000 w & 25 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. V1 has a range of up to 165 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less