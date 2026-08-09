In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intruder vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS