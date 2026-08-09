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Suzuki Intruder vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intruder vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Urban club 125
BrandSuzukiVespa
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Mileage45.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc124 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Length
2130 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg115 kg
Height
1095 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm770 mm
Width
805 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,50094,821
RTO
13,6267,585
Insurance
8,6646,456
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,339

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