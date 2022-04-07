HT Auto
Suzuki Intruder vs Vespa SXL 150

Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
Racing Sixties
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc149.5 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,53,733
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,35,564
RTO
13,62610,845
Insurance
8,6647,324
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2023,304

