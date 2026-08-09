In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Intruder vs SXL 150 Comparison