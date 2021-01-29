Saved Articles

Suzuki Intruder vs Vespa Notte125

In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
3,202NaN

    Latest News

    Suzuki Intruder BS 6 was initially launched in India in March 2020.
    Suzuki Intruder BS 6 becomes costlier in India
    29 Jan 2021
    Suzuki Intruder was launched in India a few years back.&nbsp;
    Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
    17 Jun 2022
    Suzuki Intruder rivals the likes of the Bajaj Avenger.
    Suzuki Intruder becomes costlier in India. Here are new prices
    18 Jul 2021
    Suzuki Intruder
    Suzuki Motorcycle reports 10% decline in October sales amid supply chain woes
    2 Nov 2021
