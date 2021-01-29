In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs 93,144 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less