In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.