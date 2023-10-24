In 2023 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less