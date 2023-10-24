Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesIntruder vs Raider

Suzuki Intruder vs TVS Raider

In 2023 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,50095,219
RTO
13,6267,617
Insurance
8,6646,572
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,351

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125null | Petrol | Manual99,571**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
    TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela
    24 Oct 2023
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen riding a TVS Raider 125 while shooting for his upcoming film titled 'Sky Force' in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: X/ANI)
    Watch: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar rides TVS Raider 125
    30 Aug 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition is offered in two versions.
    TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition launched, is inspired by Marvel super heroes
    11 Aug 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     