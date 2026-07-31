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Suzuki Intruder vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Intruder vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Raider
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage45.0 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc124.8 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2130 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg123 kg
Height
1095 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm780 mm
Width
805 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,99095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,50082,860
RTO
13,6266,560
Insurance
8,6646,106
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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