Suzuki Intruder or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm & 10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.