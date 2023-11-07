Saved Articles

Suzuki Intruder vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2024 Suzuki Intruder or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm9.38 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
155 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,99097,752
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,50084,636
RTO
13,6266,770
Insurance
8,6646,346
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,101

