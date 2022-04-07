|Max Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|Stroke
|62.9 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|155 cc
|159.7 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|56 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,48,990
|₹1,24,743
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,26,500
|₹1,07,315
|RTO
|₹13,626
|₹8,585
|Insurance
|₹8,664
|₹8,843
|Accessories Charges
|₹200
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,202
|₹2,681