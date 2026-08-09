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Suzuki Intruder vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Intruder vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandSuzukiTVS
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc159.7 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS17.55 PS PS

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Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
RM Disc (Black Edition)
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Engine View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2130 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg143 kg
Height
1095 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm800 mm
Width
805 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc159.7 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooledSI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,38,871
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,18,690
RTO
13,6269,495
Insurance
8,66410,686
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,984
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-disc-black-edition & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160R

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