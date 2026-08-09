In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Intruder vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Suzuki
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|17.55 PS PS