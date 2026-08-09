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Suzuki Intruder vs Tunwal TEM G33

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Intruder vs TEM G33 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Tem g33
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 92,000
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-1.2 kWh
Engine Capacity155 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
TEM G33
Tunwal TEM G33
STD
₹92,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2130 mm-
Wheelbase
1405 mm-
Kerb Weight
152 kg-
Height
1095 mm-
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
805 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmWheel Size
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Tyre Size
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyWheels Type
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
62.9 mm-
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualTransmission
Drive Type
Chain DriveDrive Type
Displacement
155 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyStarting
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
56 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah1.2 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDTail Light
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbTurn Signal Lamp
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHeadlight
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeBattery Type
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,99092,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,50092,000
RTO
13,6260
Insurance
8,6640
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2021,977

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