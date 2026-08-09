In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Intruder vs TEM G33 Comparison