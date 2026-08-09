In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Intruder vs T 133 Comparison