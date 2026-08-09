In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Intruder vs Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Rafiki zl3 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.