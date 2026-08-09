In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Intruder vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Friend
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.