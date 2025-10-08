In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Intruder vs Gixxer SF Comparison