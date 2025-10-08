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Suzuki Intruder vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Intruder vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Gixxer
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2130 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg141 kg
Height
1095 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm795 mm
Width
805 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12V / 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,5001,26,421
RTO
13,62612,913
Insurance
8,66413,041
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2023,275

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