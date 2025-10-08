In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Intruder vs Gixxer Comparison