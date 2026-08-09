In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Intruder vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Intruder
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.6 PS PS