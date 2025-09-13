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Suzuki Intruder vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Suzuki Intruder or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Intruder engine makes power and torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Intruder vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Intruder Avenis
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage45.0 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc124 cc
Power13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.7 PS PS

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Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
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Suzuki Intruder Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
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Rear View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm160 mm
Length
2130 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg106 kg
Height
1095 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm780 mm
Width
805 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
62.9 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
155 cc124.3 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,9901,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,26,50083,793
RTO
13,6269,503
Insurance
8,6646,850
Accessories Charges
2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2022,152

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