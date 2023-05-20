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HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF 250 vs Adventure [2024]

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf 250 Adventure [2024]
BrandSuzukiYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc334 cc
Power26.5 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2010 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1345 mm1465 mm
Height
1035 mm-
Kerb Weight
161 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
740 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
54.9 mm-
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
250 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil CooledSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,16,8302,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,7681,98,111
RTO
15,18115,848
Insurance
11,88112,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6604,857
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
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13 Sept 2022
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
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  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
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23 Jan 2024
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