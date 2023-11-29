Saved Articles

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹1.71 Lakhs*
Scrambler
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
₹2.05 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate type-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooledSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,06,5162,31,776
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,2002,04,900
RTO
16,36616,392
Insurance
10,08510,484
Accessories Charges
8650
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4384,981

