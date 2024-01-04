Saved Articles

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
249 cc149 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate typeWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
76 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,06,5161,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,2001,21,700
RTO
16,3669,712
Insurance
10,0857,129
Accessories Charges
8650
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4382,977

