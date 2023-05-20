In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf 250
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|26.5 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS