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HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF 250 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023]

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf 250 Fz 25 [2020-2023]
BrandSuzukiYamaha
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc249 cc
Power26.5 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2010 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1360 mm
Height
1035 mm1075 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg153 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
740 mm775 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph-
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil CooledAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,16,8301,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,7681,34,800
RTO
15,18111,514
Insurance
11,88110,283
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6603,410
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Videos

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