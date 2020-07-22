HT Auto
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Vespa VXL 125

Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
249 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate typeAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooledSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,06,5161,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,2001,13,342
RTO
16,3669,067
Insurance
10,0856,850
Accessories Charges
8650
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4382,778
