In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gixxer sf 250
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|250 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|26.5 PS PS
|9.77 PS PS