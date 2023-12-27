In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less