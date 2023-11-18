In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl.
