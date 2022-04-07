|Max Power
|26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Stroke
|54.9 mm
|62.1 mm
|Max Torque
|22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|249 cc
|312.2 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate type
|Wet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Oil cooled
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|76 mm
|80 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,06,516
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,79,200
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹16,366
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹10,085
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹865
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,438
|₹6,044
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...Read More