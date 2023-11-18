In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less