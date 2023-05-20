hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF 250 vs TZ 3.3

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Gixxer SF 250 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf 250 Tz 3.3
BrandSuzukiTunwal
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage38 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.4 kWh
Engine Capacity250 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2010 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1345 mm-
Height
1035 mm-
Kerb Weight
161 kg-
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
740 mm-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm-
Stroke
54.9 mm-
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
250 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
76 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,16,8301,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,7681,15,000
RTO
15,1810
Insurance
11,8810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6602,471
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers