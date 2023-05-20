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HomeCompare BikesGixxer SF 250 vs V-Strom SX

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf 250 V-strom sx
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc249 cc
Power26.5 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 l
Length
2010 mm2180 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1440 mm
Height
1035 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg167 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm835 mm
Width
740 mm880 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,16,8302,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,7681,98,018
RTO
15,18118,641
Insurance
11,88114,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6604,975
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is based on the Gixxer 250 platform
Buying the Suzuki V-Strom SX this festive season? Check design, specs, price & more
29 Sept 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, June 7: Suzuki V-Strom SX discount, Kawasaki motorcycles offers, Ola Roadster discount
8 Jun 2025
The Suzuki V-Strom SX now gets four new colours with refreshed decals for a fresh look
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 launched in four new colours, gets festive benefits
26 Sept 2025
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX will take on rival Royal Enfield Himalayan in the tourer bike segment.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
27 May 2022
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
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