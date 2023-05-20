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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2026 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power and torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Gixxer SF 250 vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gixxer sf 250 Gixxer sf
BrandSuzukiSuzuki
Price₹ 1.9 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage38 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity250 cc155 cc
Power26.5 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Disc View
Seat View
Silencer View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2010 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm1340 mm
Height
1035 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
161 kg148 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
740 mm715 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
150 kmph125 kmph
Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
54.9 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
250 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
76 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Swing ArmSwing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,16,8301,60,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,89,7681,35,129
RTO
15,18112,928
Insurance
11,88112,818
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,6603,457
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Suzuki Gixxer lineup has been updated with new dual-tone colour options with refreshed graphics,
Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF updated with new colours, graphics, and festive offers
8 Oct 2025
The new Suzuki Access, among other models, gets these summer benefits.
Suzuki Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX get summer benefits. Check details
10 May 2025
Suzuki V-Strom SX uses the same engine as the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.
Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to 20,000
8 Oct 2024
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
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  News

Latest Videos

Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
Suzuki e-Access electric scooter makes global debut. Range, battery explained
18 Jan 2025
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